How to Spend a Day in the Design District

The Miami Design District isn’t just a location, it’s a state of mind. Whether you’re on the hunt for art, a cocktail, or fashion finds, we’ve sourced the most notable new and not-to-miss spots.

Ethical Elegance

Carolina K

Founded in 2005, Carolina Kleinman’s namesake brand, Carolina K, is rooted in her family’s textile legacy in both Latin America and India. The brand works directly with artisan cooperatives, and its Miami boutique is filled with items that are thoughtfully chosen, with a focus on sustainable textiles like organic cotton and recycled nylon. Aside from honoring generations of textile workers, the brand minimizes waste and provides employment to female artisans who create clothes, home furnishings, and other pieces for Carolina K’s loyal clientele.



Sophisticated Sips

Matsuyoi

Perched above Nami Nori, Matsuyoi is the best- kept secret for the chicest of cocktails. Whether you’re on a date, an outing with friends, or a business meetup, order the Casa Lotos Matcharita: a wellness-inspired twist on the margarita—crafted with Casa Lotos, green juice, green apple soju, and agave. You won’t find it on the menu, but trust us: ask, sip, and prepare to be transported.

Fancy Footwear

Manolo Blahnik

The man, the myth, and the legend known as Manolo Blahnik just opened the doors to his brand’s first South Florida outpost. The experience is as meticulously crafted as a pair of his shoes. And yes, every pump, mule, and slingback is still designed by the maestro himself, handmade in Italy, and destined for your next fabulous social soiree.

Curated Concepts

Kirna Zabête

Fashion lovers, take note: Kirna Zabête has officially landed in Miami by way of Manhattan. Founder Beth Buccini’s bold eye for the next big thing yields a pink-hued dream destination for serious shoppers. Her inventory includes everything from denim to handbags and even a selection of gowns.

OMG Omakase

Yasu Tanaka

Some omakase experiences are just fancy. Some showcase serious sushi know-how. If you’re looking for the latter, prepare to stand in line (and be happy you did) for sushi by Yasu Tanaka. Known for his intimate counter within MIA Market, the chef offers his popular quickie omakase menu for $59 at what may just be the smallest sushi restaurant anywhere. But with Yasu at the helm, the experience is as big—and delicious—as it gets.