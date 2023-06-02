Honoring Pride at PAMM

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will honor Pride Month with special programming throughout June. To kick things off, the museum hosted a series of panel conversations and DJ sets featuring LGBTQ+ artists and drag performers in partnership with III Points Music Festival and Wynwood Pride June 1.

The Pride Month celebration continues June 8 with a special Pride film selection, presented in partnership with Ballyhoo Media and OUTshine Festival. From 5 to 9 p.m., the museum will screen films on a 60-foot floating screen provided by Ballyhoo Media. Prior to the film, enjoy Pride-themed tours in the galleries, live music on the terrace, tables by LGBTQIA+ community organizations, and happy hour drinks and specials at Verde.

Throughout the month June, PAMM will lead Pride-focused tours of the museum’s permanent collection, special exhibitions, sculptures, and architectural elements every Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. The tours were developed by Miami-based artist and museum guide Thom Wheeler Castillo, and currently features permanent collection and special exhibition artists including Carlos Alfonzo, Deborah Kass, Glenn Ligon, Zanele Muholi, Robert Rauschenberg, and Kehinde Wiley. Tours are included with museum admission and available year-round.

For more information about the month’s events, click here.