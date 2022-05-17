Honoring Haitian Heritage in the Design District

To commemorate Haitian Heritage Month through, the Miami Design District is staging “Noula,” an exhibition of works by contemporary Haitian artists from across the globe in its Brick Building through May 28. “Noula” addresses historical and contemporary systemic issues, while illuminating Haiti’s contributions throughout history. The represented artists honor Haiti as a global example and as a beacon for themselves to directly address stereotypes, biases, and the misconception of their own country.

The artists encourage viewers to celebrate an emerging cultural exhibition, transforming the Buick Building into an immersive gallery. All from different parts of the world, these artists showcase original art, sculptures, drawings, and mixed-media to spark new appreciation for and expectations of Haitian art.

The exhibition notably features conceptual art from Michaëlle Sergile; film projection from Steven Baboun; and sculptures by Nico Vorbe. “Noula” bridges the gap between classic works from old masters and contemporary masters to the most recent work by contemporary artists. This thematic exhibition displays Haitian heritage through the lens of today’s most prominent and contemporary Haitian artists.

The exhibitions features works by: Carl Juste; Charles Philippe Jean Pierre; Claudia Apaid; Corine Bonda; Lhérisson Dubréus; Franck Godefroy; Evelyne Alcide; Frantz Zéphirin; Jean Adrien Seide; Jean Emmanuel; Jhonny Cineus; Préfète Duffaut; Mark Fleuridor; Michaëlle Sergile; Naderson Saint-Pierre; Nadia Wolff; Natacha Thys; Phaidra McQueen Sterlin; Stephen Arboite; Tasha Douge; Vickie Pierre; and Woosler Delisfort.

