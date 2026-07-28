Honor National Book Lovers Day Across Miami

Bibliophiles, rejoice! National Book Lovers Day falls on August 9 and is devoted to the joy of reading. Whether you mark the occasion by revisiting a childhood classic or discovering your next great read, we’ve rounded up some of Miami’s most beloved independent bookstores. So stop scrolling, unplug for a while, and get lost in a good book.

Founded in 1982 by local literary luminary Mitchell Kaplan, this legendary institution has spent more than four decades serving as South Florida’s premier independent bookseller. While Books & Books now boasts multiple locations throughout the region, from Bal Harbour to Coconut Grove, the Coral Gables flagship is worth a visit. Housed inside a 1927 Mediterranean-style building listed on the local Register of Historic Places, the space feels like stepping into a bygone era. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, original tile floors, and a hushed yet relaxed atmosphere create a book lover’s sanctuary. A cozy café, an outdoor courtyard, and frequent author appearances only add to the charm.

A colorful, light-filled space in the Design District, this shop specializes in niche print culture. Its name nods to the classic Miami expression “¡Dale!” while supporting designers, multimedia artists, and creators who exist outside the traditional gallery system. Visitors can lose themselves browsing an eclectic, ever-changing inventory of self-published photography books, graphic design anthologies, indie music zines, and exclusive lifestyle merchandise. The space hosts everything from all-ages DIY printmaking workshops and independent internet radio broadcasts to major international art week activations, including collaborations with Shepard Fairey’s Subliminal Projects.

Miami’s first and only free bookstore, this oasis of secondhand books is tucked inside the artist studio–filled Bakehouse Art Complex on the outskirts of Wynwood. Founded in 2012 by writer Nathaniel Sandler, the nonprofit operation has spent more than a decade serving as a “no-kill shelter for books,” where literature is unapologetically free. The space is packed with a wonderfully eclectic, ever-rotating collection of rescued texts, indie classics, out-of-print oddities, and curated visual arts volumes. Everyone who enters can choose one book for free, while additional titles cost as little as $2.

Opened on Juneteenth in 2025, this thoughtfully curated, Black-owned, independent bookstore exudes soulful warmth from the moment you step through the door. Founded by the visionary Roots Collective to honor the late Daniel Agnew, the 750-square-foot Liberty City storefront buzzes with activity as book lovers browse multicultural titles and locally authored gems while sipping iced lattes courtesy of an in-store partnership with The Matcha Edit. At night, the space transforms into a vibrant community hub, hosting intimate book clubs, live poetry readings, and local vendor markets.