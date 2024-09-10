Honor Hispanic Heritage Month

A Havana, Cuba native, Morales has called Miami home for more than 25 years. Her Cuban roots are reflected in her jams, with homages to chachacha, bolero, guaracha, and more. Her Collins Plaza gig on September 24 is free, open to the public, and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Note: This is the same day as Family Day at The Bass Museum—adjacent to the plaza—which will offer free art activities from 2 to 4 p.m.



2025 will mark 25 years of Viernes Culturales (translated to “Cultural Fridays”) in the 305. Calle Ocho truly comes alive at night, and this is an opportunity to experience the famed street in its cultural prime. The cigar rollers are out, the domino tables are crowded, and local artists line the street to showcase their wares. It all adds up to an authentically Hispanic vibe like few others. Before you go, check online to find the night’s lineup of live music. Or book a spot on Dr. Paul George’s esteemed Little Havana Walking Tour on September 20. The free tour starts at 7 p.m. and provides an educational starting point for your journey.

Held on September 8, this technically takes place a week before Hispanic Heritage Month starts. But the lineup of short films is sure to get you in the spirit for the celebrations ahead. The Deering Estate is the setting for an evening that kicks off with cocktails, followed by an 80-minute session comprised of six short films, including Honduran director Angel Maldonado’s Santitos and Venezuelan filmmaker Juan Avella’s Child for Child.