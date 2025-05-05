Honor Haitian Heritage Month at Pérez Art Museum

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with a packed lineup of vibrant events all month long, honoring the country’s rich culture, history, and artistic traditions.

Lakou PAMM: A Journey of Music and Memory

On May 8, join PAMM, Route 1804 Foundation, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon for an unforgettable evening of Haitian culture, music, and storytelling.

This celebration will immerse guests in Lakou PAMM—a journey of music and memory, where you’ll feel the beat and hear the story! Dance to music by DJ Gardy, DJ Bugz, and Rara Lakay. Plus, experience the powerful storytelling of Maurice Sixto, a legendary Haitian poet and historian.

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place from 5 to 11 p.m.

PAMM Free Second Saturdays: Haitian Heritage

As part of PAMM Free Second Saturdays, celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with a free day of art activities, music, and performances May 10. Get creative with art inspired by Miami-based, Haitian-born artist Morel Doucet. Haitian dance group Tradisyon Lakou Lakay, Inc. will showcase folkloric dance at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Admission will be free all day, and art activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAMM Art Storytime: Fanmi Pap Janm Pedi, A Celebration of Haitian Heritage

On May 24, PAMM Art Storytime will be inspired by Widline Cadet’s artwork, Sé Sou Ou Mwen Mété Espwa m #1 (2021). Pre-K students and their caregivers will enjoy a short museum tour, then enjoy folklore storytelling by a local author/illustrator. Afterward, participants will explore culture, family, and photography with design and drawing tools.

Registration is free for the first 50 guests to arrive. Space is limited. Pre-registration required.