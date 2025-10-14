Honor Día de los Muertos at CityPlace Doral

Marigolds, music, and memory-making will abound at CityPlace Doral‘s Fourth Annual Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) Celebration this month.

Beginning October 20, CityPlace Doral will be decorated with colorful Día de los Muertos-themed decor in recognition of this rich Latin American tradition. The installation will culminate with a free community event November 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Designed by Alorè Event Firm’s Anna Noriega, CityPlace Doral will burst with vibrant color, floral installations, papel picado, calaveras (sugar skulls), agave pottery, and marigolds.

The main Day of the Dead event will celebrate life with a center-wide processional, featuring performances by folkloric dancers and the Baila Conmigo Kids Dance School, stilt walkers, mariachis, and calavera and Catrina puppets by RECERA. Families can enjoy face painting, food samples from CityPlace Doral’s restaurants, and more. Plus, shop and stroll the El Mercado night market, a marketplace for people and their pets. The event will be emceed by comedian Rafael Leidenz.

Guests and pets are encouraged to dress in the Day of the Dead theme. For more information, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.