High Stakes at The Pegasus World Cup

The most high-profile horse race experience, The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, is back January 29 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Mingle among celebrities and loyal fans while enjoying new experiences at the track including the unveiling of the posh Carousel Club. DJ Cassidy will present his epic series, “Pass the Mic,” with a curated music experience and lineup of special celebrity guests who will literally “pass the mic” to one another. Faena Live’s immersive cabaret, Tryst, will also add to the glamour with a pop-up in the VIP Flamingo Room, showcasing burlesque, riveting cirque nouveau, and spellbinding music.