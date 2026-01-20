Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolls into CityPlace Doral

Back by popular demand, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into CityPlace Doral’s Fountain Plaza January 24. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the community is invited to shop Hello Kitty-themed sweet treats and merchandise while supplies last.

The all-pink cafe on wheels will sell yummy sweets, including tenth anniversary cookies, five-piece macaron sets, and Madeleines. Supporters can also shop cute merch, including tenth anniversary keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, tumblers, T-shirts, blankets, sweatshirts, and Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile pop-up experience celebrating all things Hello Kitty and carries Hello Kitty collectibles and treats that are exclusively available only on the truck. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was first launched in 2014, and today, there are three Hello Kitty Cafe trucks crisscrossing the country with over 100 U.S. cities visited to date.

The event is free and open to the public, and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts payments via credit/debit card only. For more details, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.