Haute Havana

Fendace black cady sleeveless dress with gold shoulder strap metal detail, black leather FF chain Fendi First sandals, gold FF bracelets, gold safety pin single earring, gold mesh necklace, Versace by Fendi.

Fendace gold baroque one-piece swimsuit, FF jacquard mules, gold baroque foulard hat, crystal ring, Fendi by Versace; Fendace quilted multicolored silk baguette handbag, gold FF necklace, black acetate V3 sunglasses, gold two-finger safety pin ring, gold and black signet ring, Versace by Fendi.

Fendace black long-sleeve knit dress with safety pin and cutout detail, gold mesh necklace, gold two-finger safety pin ring, gold and black signet ring, gold safety pin single earrings, gold safety pin ear cuffs, Versace by Fendi; Fendace crystal rings, Fendi by Versace.

Fendace cutout minidress, FF jacquard boots, gold baroque foulard hat, gold baroque belt bag, Fendi by Versace; Fendace gold FF bracelets, Versace by Fendi.

Fendace Havana acetate V2 sunglasses, gold safety pin single earring, Versace by Fendi; Fendace necklace, Fendi by Versace.

Fendace mesh top, mesh skirt, FF shearling jacket, FF jacquard boots, FF tulle black tights, Fendi by Versace; gold safety pin ear cuff, Versace by Fendi.

Fendace white long-sleeve knit dress with safety pin and cutout detail, multicolored woven viscose jacket, gold safety pin single earrings, Versace by Fendi; Fendace necklace, Fendi by Versace.

Fendace multicolored reversible one-piece swimsuit, multicolored silk cropped bomber jacket, multicolored silk Fendi First slingback shoes, gold safety pin single earrings, gold two-finger safety pin ring, Nano baguette charm bag, Versace by Fendi; Fendace crystal ring, Fendi by Versace.

Fendace blue metal mesh top, blue metal mesh skirt, crystal-embellished sandals, necklace, Fendi by Versace; Fendace gold perforated leather mini baguette handbag with safety pin detail, FF necklace, gold safety pin single earrings, Versace by Fendi.

Fendace multicolored silk minidress, pink leather mini baguette handbag with safety pin detail, gold safety pin single earrings, Versace by Fendi; Fendace necklace, Fendi by Versace.

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location in Little Havana, Miami

Model: Fernanda Kinder, Next Model Management, Miami

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami

Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney, Honey Communications

Digital tech: Andrew Claridge

Vintage car: Miami Vintage Prop Car Rentals