Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village

Gulfstream Park Village in Hallandale Beach will kick off its Halloween festivities with a free Sleepy Hollow Halloween extravaganza October 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

In true Sleepy Hollow fashion, the event begins as the Headless Horseman embarks on a journey to find his head with a canter into the Village. Guests are encouraged to catch a glimpse of the Headless Horseman at 7 p.m., rearing his horse as he enters a spooky fog-filled entrance at the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring.

After spotting the Headless Horseman, keep an eye out for a series of flash mobs. These performers will transform themselves into a dancing group of ghoulish tricksters throughout the night. Their performances will be accompanied by a backdrop of laser lights and fog machines to set the perfect stage.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gulfstream Park Village will dotted with themed treat stations, boasting about 2,000 pounds of candy, music, lights, and “Carn-Evil” Performers.

Beginning at 8 p.m., guests are invited to the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring for the Evil Costume Contest, with $4,000 in cash up for grabs. To fuel the spooky fun, Cuban Guys, Pollo Tropical, and La Nostra Pizza food trucks will be on-site, as well as bars with refreshments for purchase. Miami’s own Chris Cruz will emcee the event.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume as they stroll Gulfstream Park Village to collect candy and sweets, watch performances, and take photos. Guests tagging their photos with #GulfstreamVillage and posting them on Instagram can enter a contest for a chance to win a Gulfstream Village Merchant Gift Card.

