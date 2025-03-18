Guide to the Miami Open Presented by Itaú

The Miami Open presented by Itaú is back, serving up elite tennis competition and electrifying entertainment. Now through March 30, fans will converge at Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens to witness the sport’s biggest stars in action while soaking in the city’s energy.

See Champions and Rising Stars

The world’s top-ranked players will battle it out, including include Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, João Fonseca, Danielle Collins, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys, and Taylor Fritz.

Sip, Savor, Celebrate

Indulge in an exceptional lineup of dining options. Leading the new additions are Zuma, Fabel Miami, and Miami Slice. Fan favorites Bodega Taqueria y Tequila and Kiki on the River return with their iconic flavors.

Elevate the experience with premium cocktails and exclusive lounges. Sip the Miami Open signature Ace Paloma by Dobel at the Dobel Tequila Club, unwind with a Brugal Cafecito Martini at La Casa Brugal, or indulge in a refreshing draught beer at Stella Artois Racquet Club.

A Celebration of Culture and Music

This year’s tournament will include fun and engaging theme days celebrating culture, empowerment, and pride. Fans can look forward to the following themes:

March 19: Brazilian Heritage Day presented by Itaú

March 20: Hispanic Heritage Day presented by PNC Bank

March 24: Women's Empowerment Day presented by Gillette Venus, featuring a women's empowerment panel featuring moderator Jessica Robertson and panelists Martina Navratilova, Morgan Riddle, and Jenny Nguyen.

March 25: Out at the Open, a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride with vibrant performances and giveaways throughout the day.

March 27: College Night presented by DoorDash

College Night presented by DoorDash March 29: Kids Day

Padel Takes the Center Stage

Witness the inaugural Publix Padel Cup as padel debuts at the Miami Open presented by Itaú from March 27-30.

Miami Open Wheelchair Invitational

The Miami Open Wheelchair Invitational returns with former champion Dana Mathewson leading the charge as the new Assistant Tournament Director. From March 26-28, this event will showcase the athleticism and determination of the world’s top wheelchair tennis players.

Where Fashion Comes to Play

Peruse the new Miami Open Shop, featuring refreshed merchandise that captures the excitement and culture of the tournament and Miami. Additionally, Lacoste will bring its signature elegance to the event with an on-site store and special pop-ups throughout.

Soaring in the Skyview Gondola

Want the best seat in the house? Hop on the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Skyview for aerial views of the Hard Rock Stadium grounds and the stunning Miami skyline. Adults can enjoy the ride for $10, while kids can hop on for $5.

For a full list of tournament sponsors and for ticket information, visit miamiopen.com.