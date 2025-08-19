Guide to Shopping Miami-Made Goods

Knit-Wit Wear

Krelwear by Karelle Levy

Karelle Levy’s passion and talent for knitting by hand won her admission to the Rhode Island School of Design for textile art, where she discovered the knitting machine. Soon, Krelwear by Karelle Levy was born. Now Levy produces chic designs for men and women on her large-scale loom, offering zero-waste garments like caftans, shorts, rompers, and dresses. Most of her materials are plant-based—made using raw materials like cotton or bamboo—and each item is hand-finished. You can find her clothes at Superblue Miami’s concept shop, Glimpse boutique in Miami Beach, and the Krelwear flagship store and studio in Ironside.

Kombucha Kingdom

Radiate Kombucha

Made in the heart of Allapattah, Susan Aran’s line of canned kombucha has become a cult favorite among wellness junkies. Radiate Kombuma comes in eight flavors and one rotating seasonal special; it’s sold locally at Maman, Whole Foods, Pura Vida, and Naked Farmer, among other stores and cafés. The summer seasonal special is Mango Mami, and next up for the fall is Fungi Chai (with medicinal doses of mushrooms and boasting a partnership with Karla and Dylan Dascal’s Paradise Farm). Check out the QR code on each can, which leads you to insight about the local farms and more. Aran’s flavor pick? She loves Naked, which she says drinks “like a dry cider or a sake, with strong tannins and oolong.”



Helpful Honey

Honi Lifestyle

From the hive to your home, Honi Lifestyle hand-delivers mason jars of raw, hand-poured goodness that’s produced by local bees from the Redlands. The brand offers a hefty selection of seasonal specialties like lychee honey, but the wildflower honey and echinacea-infused EchiHoney became bestsellers for a reason. Bee pollen fans and garlic lovers also take note: the honey fermented with garlic is like nothing that’s ever hit your palate.

Family Jewels

Luis Morais

In 2000, local style icon and social guru Luis Morais started designing jewelry for himself. Once his friends got wind of his work, those closest to him immediately started placing orders—and the rest is history. Fast-forward 25 years, and Morais (who designs in his Lincoln Road studio and produces in Downtown Miami) has opened the doors to his first-ever brick-and-mortar shop in the heart of Sunset Harbour. Within the confines of his display cases lie his signature beaded bracelets and works of wearable art in white, rose, and yellow gold. He counts celebrities such as Madonna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ozzy Osbourne, Joe Jonas, Bruce Weber, Zayn Malik, and Ricky Martin among his friends and clientele.

Scientific Skin Care

M2Skin

Michael Bellio and Michael Mendez have joined forces to create Miami-made skin care products that boast the bounty of biology. Loaded with regenerative botanicals, each item in their line features active ingredients like orchid stem cells, alpine rose, and medicinal herbs such as white horehound. The assortment—including a scrub, serum, wash, and more—is small but mighty, with anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.