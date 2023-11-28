Guide to Miami Art Week

Exhibitions

Celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of hip-hop and explore its cultural significance through some of its most influential visual creators. Brought to you by the founders of the popular Museum of Graffiti, the exhibit will touch on the genre’s four pillars: MCing, breakdancing, graffiti, and DJing.

What to see: Spot your favorite album art by such designers as Cey Adams and Kaws, see works by graffiti legends Ras Terms and Dr. Daks, and travel through Miami’s own hip-hop history through the lens of local photographer Derick G.

Dates: December 5-10

Location: 299 N.W. 25th Street, Wynwood

This phenomenal exhibition brings together more than 65 works from pioneering conceptual artist Charles Gaines.

What to see: Gaines re-created two monumental pieces for the first time in nearly twenty years: Greenhouse (2003–2023) is a massive 12-by-16-foot sculptural enclosure that simulates climate change conditions over time; Falling Rock (2000–2023) is a sculpture that randomly drops a 65-pound chunk of granite, creating a different experience each time.

Dates: Through March 17, 2024

Location: Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Inspired by weaving’s traditional ties to abstraction and geometry, this exhibit at art collector Jorge M. Pérez’s private art space in Allapattah expores diverse approaches to textiles.

What to see: The “chromatic structures” installment of the exhibit celebrates color-blocking, including the works of renowned artists Kenneth Noland, Gene Davis, and Frank Stella, plus emerging Miami-based artist Frances Trombly.

Dates: Through August 2024

Location: El Espacio 23

Fairs

The only two Art Week fairs held under one roof, Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami return for their respective thirteenth and eighteenth years, making them two of the longest-running independent art fairs in the country. While Spectrum showcases the works of more than 200 galleries and independent career artists, studios, and younger galleries known to push boundaries, Red Dot is a gallery-only affair featuring more than 65 galleries representing more than 500 leading contemporary global artists.

What to see: At Spectrum, take a stroll through the Solo section, which offers independent artists the opportunity to showcase their work on an international stage and be discovered—not only by gallery owners and art publishers, but also by collectors and enthusiasts. For collectors on a budget, check out the Discoveries Collection, featuring curated artwork priced at $3,000 or less. At Red Dot, visit Art Labs to view projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives.

Dates: December 6-10

Location: Mana Wynwood

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art. Back for its twenty-first year in Miami, NADA will showcase 139 galleries, art spaces, and nonprofit organizations, including 34 first-time exhibitors.

What to see: Highlights from this year’s fair will include solo presentations from Alma, Ceysson & Bénétière, and the Sunday Painter. Be sure to check out first-time participants like Hannah Traore Gallery and Madragoa, and unique nonprofit exhibitors like White Columns, Tierra del Sol Gallery, and Creative Growth Art Center.

Dates: December 5-9

Location: Ice Palace Studios

Hands down the highest profile art fair in the United States, Art Basel Miami Beach will feature 277 exhibitors from across the world, showcasing significant works by masters of modern and contemporary art, as well as the new generation of emerging stars. This year’s fair spotlights art from Latin America and the Caribbean.

What to see: In the fair’s main section, don’t miss the works on display at the four mega-galleries returning to this year’s show: David Zwirner, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace Gallery. Best-bet newcomers include Paris’ Galerie Minsky, New York’s Ortuzar Projects, and San Francisco’s Weinstein Gallery. Other sections worth the walk include Nova, devoted to galleries showing three or fewer artists; Positions, showcasing solo presentations; and Survey, which features historical presentations.

Dates: December 6-7, VIP preview days; December 8-10, open to the public

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center