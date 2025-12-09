Guide to Getting the Most Out of Little Havana

Glow Up

Daily Habits Wellness Club

Radiant skin is the goal at Daily Habits Wellness Club, a sanctuary for facials, acupuncture, and pure pampering. Co-founded by sisters Lola and Mila Olivero, the charming space blends advanced skin-care technology with holistic practices. Take advantage of their perk-loaded membership at $120 per month, or go à la carte to explore treatments ranging from classic facials and buccal massage to express face workouts and their signature Qi Beauty Facial, which uses gold-plated micro magnets.

Wanna Be a Baller?

Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain isn’t just a bar. It’s a Miami landmark pulsing with history, music, and energy. A fusion of cocktails, cuisine, and community, this Calle Ocho hot spot keeps the city moving with a nonstop lineup of live entertainment—from Bachata Tuesdays and Salsero Sundays to the electrifying new Solara Sundays. By night, the tropical garden transforms into an open-air playground where jazz, salsa, and DJs set the rhythm. With Cuban coffee flowing, craft cocktails shaking, and even monthly Pineapple Pilates sessions, Ball & Chain delivers an experience as bold and dynamic as Miami itself.

Sip & Sup

Happy Wine

Good times are uncorked daily at Happy Wine, the neighborhood wine bar created by JC Restrepo and Joanna Fajardo in 2008. With more than 1,000 bottles imported from Spain, France, Italy, and the United States, you can pick one to enjoy at home or quaff it right there for a modest corkage fee. In addition to the vast wine selection, Happy Wine’s Spanish-influenced tapas are outstanding, spanning charcuterie, Pata Negra, and croquetas. Don’t miss the divine garlic shrimp.

Mezcal Magic

Bistro Ocho

Ready to raise your spirits? Bistro Ocho has launched a Mezcal School, an intimate monthly series offering a guided journey through Mexico’s most iconic elixir. Held every third Wednesday, these classes aren’t just about sipping—they’re about schooling your palate. From Espadín to Manojo Mezcal, just 12 guests will explore the world of agave through neat pours and clever cocktail pairings. To keep things mez-merizing, each session at the terrazzo-clad, half-moon bar features specially crafted antojitos designed to fuel your agave adventure. Think of it as higher education, with homework you’ll actually look forward to.

Immaculate Eyes

Lash Society

Meet Melina Cespedes, the beauty entrepreneur behind Lash Society. What began as a home-based studio just blocks away soon outgrew its walls, leading her to open a sleek lash and brow sanctuary on Calle Ocho, with a second outpost inside the Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. Offering eye-opening services from precision brow shaping and henna tints to lamination, lash dye, and extensions that are both natural-looking and dramatic, Lash Society has become the go-to destination for Miami VIPs like Anitta, Cesar de Leon, Kate Love, Chelcie May, and Cedella Marley.