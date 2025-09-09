Guide to Getting the Most Out of Fall in Miami

Go Off Grid

Want to camp but not really rough it? Glamping at Everglades National Park with Flamingo Adventures offers safari-style eco-tents perched on raised platforms designed to keep you safe from both the critters and the elements. Head to the southernmost tip of the Florida peninsula—about an hour-and-45-minute drive from Miami—and you’ll have access to a range of recreational options (think: boat tours, kayak and canoe excursions, and bike rentals) plus educational activities (ranger-led plant and bird walks or our favorite: guided stargazing) right in the heart of the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States.

Choose from tents outfitted with a queen bed or two double beds; each tent has a seating area, fans, and electricity to charge your gadgets—plus stunning views of the Florida Bay to replace your screen time obsession. If canvas coverings aren’t your style, reserve one of the 42-foot houseboats fitted with essentials like air-conditioning, bathrooms, and cooking equipment for a floating stay that lets you explore the River of Grass in comfort.

Take Flight

See things from a new perspective as you float above South Florida in a hot-air balloon captained by Miami native Aaron Farber, owner of Balloon Over Miami. Depart at sunrise (optimal for balloon launching due to low winds and cooler temperatures) from the Everglades Campground in the Redlands to begin your hour-long adventure. You’ll take in sky-high views of the Everglades, Biscayne Bay, and more. Post-flight, partake in an assortment of light bites and a classic Champagne celebration, a tradition that dates back to the first passenger balloon flight in 1783.



Pass the Sniff Test

Since micro-perfumes are trending, why not try your hand at creating your own signature scent? At Tijon Miami in Coral Gables, you can do just that. The fragrance retailer with an in-house lab offers Perfume 101 classes—a bespoke three-hour experience that not only provides a deep dive into the history of perfume, the biology of the sense of smell, and the chemistry of how fragrance is made, but also lets you play mixologist with more than 300 oils that you can combine in as many formulas as time allows. At the end of your session, you’ll go home with a 1.85-ounce bottle of your own handcrafted fragrance.

Dance the Night Away

Tap into the rhythm of salsa and bachata in the heart of the Art Deco District with Miami Salsa Night hosted by Salsa Mia at Mango’s Tropical Café. Think of it as line dancing with Latin flair. During the three-hour experience, instructors will teach you the basic steps to these popular dances so you can get moving and grooving like a pro. Feel free to bring the whole family (all ages are welcome until 10 p.m.), make it a romantic date night, or gather your group for an epic friends’ night out.

Set Sail

Just off the Rickenbacker Causeway that leads to Key Biscayne lies Hobie Beach. Also known as Windsurfer Beach, the spot features calm, shallow waters and consistent winds (not to mention Insta-worthy views of Downtown Miami and Brickell), making it the perfect spot to give windsurfing a whirl. Miami Watersports (with locations on Virginia Key and Dinner Key Marina in Coconut Grove) offers windsurfing rentals and even private lessons to get you up and catching the wind in your sail in no time.

Get Crafty

Put your creativity into practice at Miami Makerspace, where your DIY dreams of making a masterpiece out of wood are within reach. Start small with a wooden cutting board, which you’ll build when you sign up for the Basic Woodworking course. Instructors will show you how to safely use professional-grade power tools like a table saw, jointer, planer, router, and more during a series of hands-on lessons that’ll give you the skills and know-how needed to become an amateur carpenter.