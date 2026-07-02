Guide to Exploring the North Beach Neighborhood

Soulful Stay

Maison Felix

Tucked behind manicured shrubs in the heart of North Beach, this boutique hotel feels like a hidden enclave and is ideal for a stylish staycation. Created by local real estate visionary and fashion entrepreneur Felix Cohen (remember Oxygene in Bal Harbour Shops?), this historic 29-room property is managed by Namron Hospitality, elevating its inherent chicness. Set within a 1948 building with original stucco details, the hotel centers around an intimate pool, while guest rooms feature a palette of burnt orange and turquoise, plus original artworks by Mark Cherry that are available for purchase. Rates range from $172 to $340 per night.

Sound Check

Miami Beach Bandshell

This beloved cultural hot spot—managed by the Rhythm Foundation—is an open-air venue for live music, comedy, and family-friendly performances, having hosted such acts as Matisyahu, the Florida Grand Opera, and the Miami Beach Youth Festival. Designed in 1961 by architect Norman Giller, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022 and welcomed nearly 100,000 guests last year. Upcoming acts include Hulvey, Santiago Cruz, Zozo, John Scofield’s “Electrospective,” and the Buena Vista Orchestra.

Roll With It

Sushi Bichi

Located steps from the sand on Ocean Terrace, Sushi Bichi is a go-to for foodies seeking an excellent meal without the fuss. Founded by James Recio—formerly of Sushi Samba during its South Beach heyday—the restaurant reflects his hands-on passion, with a menu blending Japanese, Peruvian, and American influences. Favorites include the ceviches; the Abusan Roll with salmon, snow crab, Asian pear, avocado, yuzu aji amarillo, and chives; choclo street corn esquites; torched fatty salmon belly nigiri; and the melt-in-your-mouth burger.

Wellness Warriors

A1A Beach Club

Calling all fitness aficionados with thick skin who can handle a class titled “Shut Up and Meditate.” Welcome to A1A, where the programming feels more like a curated social wellness collective than a traditional gym, offering yoga, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, Thai boxing, breathwork, and strength training under one roof. It’s a no-BS community that even organizes golf outings to Miami Shores Country Club—and you won’t want to miss the Monday night class, “The Silent Treatment,” a 30-minute, no-talking, no-tech reset.