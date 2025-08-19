Graffiti Gourmet Shines at Shiso

In a neighborhood defined by artistic grit and irreverent style, Shiso doesn’t just fit in—it sets a new standard. This ambitious two-story newcomer channels Wynwood’s visual energy into every corner, from graffiti-tagged beams and sprawling murals to lush greenery and a sculptural, origami-inspired bathroom entryway. (Even the bathrooms themselves are an aesthetic flex, featuring anime and custom works by local artists.)

At the helm is St. Croix–born chef Raheem Sealey, whose menu draws from Japanese techniques, Caribbean soul, and the primal power of a wood-fire grill. Given full creative control, Sealey’s culinary vision feels as layered and personal as the neighborhood itself. Standouts include brisket nigiri with a kiss of smoke; oxtail udon in a deep, glossy jus; uni-crowned miso cornbread; and a razor-thin sea bass crudo with truffle ponzu. His signature dish, “Shiso Chicken, Please,” presents Cornish hen two ways (half-smoked, half-fried) alongside barbecue sauce, pickles, and a negi waffle.

The cocktail program, led by mixologist James MacInnes, reads like a passport stamped with stops in Japan, Italy, Brazil, and Mexico. Clarification, liquid nitrogen, and a sense of play (plus solid ingenuity) drive a lineup that surprises and delights. The Kunsei Old-Fashioned melds Suntory Toki with smoked brisket and shio kombu, while the Sakerinha refreshes with cachaça, nigori sake, lemongrass shochu, and jasmine tea.

In total, every element at Shiso—from plating to playlist—feels deeply considered. It’s not just dinner; it’s a full-on sensory encounter.