Goodwill South Florida to Host Annual Fundraiser

Goodwill South Florida will host Rhythm and Threads: A Celebration of People and Purpose, the nonprofit’s signature fundraising event, on September 28, from 4:30 t0 7:30 p.m. at the New World Center in Miami Beach. The evening will blend fashion, live music, and the mission of empowering individuals with disabilities and other barriers to work.

Highlights of the evening will include:

The acclaimed designer will present 20 looks, combining her signature celebrity style (think: Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Maluma) with thrifted pieces from Goodwill South Florida to highlight the importance of sustainable fashion. Television personality, actress, philanthropist, and Goodwill South Florida advocate Sissi Fleitas will also participate in the dynamic fashion show.

A Performance by the Spirit of Goodwill Band

Comprised of vocalists and musicians employed by Goodwill South Florida, the band will perform a five-song concert. The band was the focus of the 2010 documentary For Once in My Life. The band will also present a special announcement during the performance.

VIP Rooftop Reception

VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive cocktail reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, curated cocktails, a sketch artist, the Goodwill blue carpet experience, and other unique experiences.