Golden Goose Reimagines Retail

When celeb-favorite sneaker and sportswear brand Golden Goose announced its sustainability promise known as the Forward Agenda in 2022, it publicly doubled down on its eco-chic sensibilities and put its money where its corporate mouth is by introducing what the brand dubs a “responsible retail space.” Golden Goose debuted the Forward Store in Milan, Dubai, and New York, with the newest location opening in the Miami Design District earlier this summer. The gist is this: Sell new merch but offer a way to lengthen the traditional fashion life cycle with in-house options to repair and revive well-loved items, regardless of whether or not they bear Golden Goose’s star logo.

“For over 20 years, Golden Goose has been committed to promoting its handmade and artisanal tradition and to supporting the people behind these magnificent crafts, from the artisans to the tailors to small local artists, among many others,” says Silvio Campara, Golden Goose’s CEO. The brand’s sustainable journey is supported by what Campara calls the four pillars of repair, remake, resell, and recycle.

At the Miami store, customers can access the Calozeria service, a veritable kicks laboratory staffed with cobblers who can breathe new life into sneakers from any brand via cleaning and sanitization, repairs, restoration, and refurbishment.

Got a favorite pair of sneakers that are in good shape, but you’re looking to update or customize them? The Forward Store also offers a Remake program, wherein in-store “dream makers” will help you turn them into a one-of-a-kind creation featuring a wide range of details, such as embroidery, handwritten messages, and hand-painted drawings. The options are nearly endless and include tie-dyeing, adding multi-foxing to the sole, and tattooing or airbrushing favorite sayings or drawings onto leather. Customers can even create a bespoke pair from scratch, to be crafted by hand in Golden Goose’s Italian factory.

“The co-action between the Golden Goose’s cobblers and the clients is a key element to this mission,” Campara says.

When it’s time to let go of a pair of Golden Goose sneakers that no longer suit you but are still in great condition, the store offers a reselling platform in a dedicated area. It’s a win-win, since prospective buyers can cherry-pick pre-loved pieces from past collections. And for pairs that are beyond repair or resell, the Forward Store offers recycling services. Just drop any brand of old kicks into the recycling baskets, and the store will make sure that the materials are put back to use in renewable ways.

“The Forward Store was born with the ambition of giving new life to products, to those items that people cherish the most,” Campara says. “[We give] them new life so that they can continue collecting experiences and writing new stories with them.”