Global Champions Arabians Tour Comes to Miami Beach

The Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT), the world’s premier Arabian horse championship series, will make its debut in Miami Beach April 17-19. The inaugural Global Champions Arabians Miami Beach, presented by Qatar Airways, will showcase the beauty, power, and grace of the world’s finest Arabian horses.

The shores of Miami Beach will transform into an equestrian arena where elite horses and their handlers will vie for championship titles and earn crucial points in the overall tour standings. With more than $2.7 million in prize money for the GCAT Americas circuit, this three-day event will offer a thrilling mix of sport and hospitality.

With the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop, spectators will experience the grace, power, and allure of the world’s most exceptional Arabian horses as they compete in categories judged on type, head and neck, body, legs, and movement.

The VIP hospitality experience, curated by Major Food Group, will offer a culinary journey throughout the event. Guests will indulge in dishes from world-renowned restaurants such as ZZ’s, Carbone, and Sadelle’s. A dynamic interactive village will serve as the heart of the event, offering food, beverage, and shops that pay homage to Miami.

For details on admission and hospitality packages, visit gcarabianstour.com for event updates and ticket information.