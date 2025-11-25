Getting to Know Miami Jazz Vocalist Nicole Henry

For nearly three decades, Miami has been both muse and home to jazz vocalist Nicole Henry. But long before she became one of Miami’s most celebrated voices, Henry was a Pennsylvania girl with big dreams—and a love of music that was simply in her DNA.

Musical talent runs deep in her family. Her mother played classical piano, her father’s family sang gospel and soul, and Henry grew up harmonizing in church and school choirs while studying cello. Her aunt, Debbie Henry, is also a professional vocalist who has performed with legends like Patti LaBelle and Bruce Hornsby.

In Pennsylvania, where winters felt endless, Henry once pictured herself as an architect sketching skylines. Her father, Al Henry, had made his mark on the court with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, but Nicole was drawn to performance of a different kind. When a full scholarship to the University of Miami offered both sunshine and a new creative path, she took it—and found her voice.

“I recorded some dance music in college, and it hit No. 8 on the Billboard Dance Music Chart,” she says. “I was like, ‘How in the world did I record songs in a bathroom and they’re on the Billboard chart?’ That’s when I knew I had to figure out a living from this.”

That moment launched a remarkable career. Over the past 25 years as both a singer and actress, Henry has recorded eight albums (with a ninth on deck for 2026) and performed around the world, earning acclaim for her soulful interpretations that blend jazz standards with pop, classical, and original compositions.

Miamians can experience Henry live on December 11, when the crooner brings her twelfth annual holiday concert to the Miami Beach Bandshell. The evening will pair joyous seasonal music with community spirit, benefiting two local nonprofits: the Miami Music Project and the Save Foundation.

Henry has served on the board of trustees for the Miami Music Project for nearly a decade. “Music education isn’t about creating all the future musicians of the world,” she says. “It’s a mind-expanding experience that teaches teamwork, discipline, and confidence.”

For Henry, the concert—and the season—is about giving back to the city that shaped her career. This year marks a new chapter as she partners with the Rhythm Foundation and the City of Miami Beach to bring the event to the Bandshell, a venue she cherishes for its energy and sense of connection. “It’s such a wonderful space,” she says. “And I love bringing people together through music.”