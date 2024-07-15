Getting Artsy at Arlo Wynwood

The first hotel in Wynwood is expectedly layered in hipness. There’s the rooftop pool with panoramic vistas of the concrete wonderland below, an entire side of floor-to-ceiling window-draped rooms, and exterior walls of soaring murals from some of the most rad artists around like Hoxxoh and MILAGROS Collective.

But it’s what’s happening inside Arlo Wynwood that’s creating buzz—right down to the guest room interiors. In-the-know guests can book a room designed by artist Reyna Noriega.

In the suite—which is available for a limited time and dubbed An Oasis of Peace and Joy—Noriega tells Aventura, “It was great to combine my artistic skills and branded partnerships into one cohesive space. Collaborations like my custom wine bottles with Clif Family Winery and my customized Goody hair supplies complement the decor of the room.”

Noriega says she was able to make the room “pop” by using several of the patterns seen frequently in her popular work, including a wallpaper-like treatment. “Seeing how everything could live together in one space was truly amazing,” she says.

As for some of her favorite touches, she says, “I’m particularly proud of the mirror decals, which display positive affirmations when guests look at their reflections. The wall outside the bathroom with the stripes also brings me joy, and my paintings Movement and The Blues fit perfectly into the decor. The mirror decals are so fun to look at and interact with, and the wall makes the art pop from every angle of the room.”

Beyond Noriega’s suite, Arlo Wynwood’s artsy happenings and artist collaborations are popping up year-round, including L.A.-based artist ThankYouX unveiling a rooftop pool-adjacent mural vividly capturing what he calls “Miami’s constant flow.”

In the property’s Living Room Gallery, check out the newly placed installation titled “Thick as Thieves” from Miami-based contemporary artist Dan Alva. The series depicts modern reinterpretations of classic paintings with a bootleg vibe, and is on display through July.