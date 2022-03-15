Get Styled at The Shop Miami

Discover new voices in fashion at Wynwood’s first permanent pop-up, dubbed The Shop Miami. This 6,300-square-foot experiential retail collective includes 20-plus brands curated by celebrity stylist Calyann Barnett and NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. Fashionistas can edit their wardrobe with looks from emerging fashion designers, including ones celebrating diversity, such as Melo Made II, Jenine Howard, Maxhosa Africa, and The Mercer Club. “The Shop Miami allows smaller designers and independent brands to tell their stories to depict the narrative of their collection as they intended it rather than being lumped in or thrown on a rack with similar brands by some merchandiser in a department store,” shares Barnett. “As a Black woman, I can provide creatives from my community their own immersive space within The Shop Miami to connect with customers through their stories.”