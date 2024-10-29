Get Revved Up Around Town

Presented by the Antique Automotive Club of America, this event will take place November 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with tickets starting at $13 for adults and $6 for children. The hallmark of the event is the array of circa-1965-or-older vehicles showcased throughout the historic estate’s 450-acre grounds. Complementing the antique car vibe, there will be a vintage automobile scavenger hunt that lets guests use photo clues to identify select cars on display, as well as an auto show–themed craft activity for kids, lawn games, and nature preserve tours for those looking to mix their motors with some meandering.

On November 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this upscale shopping utopia will be home to the Seventh Annual Exotics Car Showcase. Free and open to the public, the car show will feature more than 250 curated vehicles and an anticipated attendance of at least 5,000. The layout is easy to navigate, with such zippy areas as Ferrari Row, Hypercars Lane, and Lamborghini Row. Among this year’s confirmed gems are a Bugatti Chiron valued at more than $3 million, a selection of Pagani Huayra Roadsters priced in the $3 million-plus range, and several Formula 1 race cars. If these speedsters aren’t in your budget, there will be games and simulators to take for a spin on-site, too.

