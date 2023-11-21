Get into The Grove at Mr. C Coconut Grove

Once a hot spot that has cooled a bit over the years, Coconut Grove is again on the rise. Long favored by artists and intellectuals, its Banyan-lined streets, bayfront parks, bohemian vibes, and sidewalk cafés combine to create a tropical oasis of tranquility. Sure, the Grove is a bit off-grid from other Miami marvels like Wynwood or South Beach. But this slower paced side of the Magic City has a sweet sophistication—and Mr. C Coconut Grove is at the heart of the area’s resurgence.

The “C” in Mr. C stands for “Cipriani.” Following properties in Beverly Hills and Manhattan, the Miami outpost is the latest luxury boutique hotel conceived by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani. The fourth-generation hoteliers are descended from Italy’s legendary Giuseppe Cipriani, who founded Harry’s Bar in Venice’s Piazza San Marco in 1931 and invented the Bellini, an aperitivo made of Prosecco and peach purée.

The hotel hasn’t forgotten its heritage. Here, guests are greeted with a silver tray of Bellinis (crafted using Giuseppe’s original recipe) so that they may toast their arrival in a lobby that melds modernist Miami with the effortless style of Italy.

With exteriors designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica and interiors by Martin Brudnizki, Mr. C exudes a mash-up of nautical influences—from the property’s proximity to Sailboat Bay, to the specter of Stiltsville viewable from the private cabanas at the rooftop pool, to the tradition of seafaring Venetians and coastal Italian culture. The result is a building lifted on massive concrete and steel stilts, as well as rooms done in blue hues and glossy timber paneling with chrome detailing, plus banks of oversize porthole-inspired windows. It all adds up to equal a sleek stay that feels like a dry-land version of a luxe yacht vacay.

Hit up one of Mr. C’s two on-site restaurants during your visit; Bellini sits atop the building, serving breathtaking views and classic Italian fare, while Il Giardino creperie on the first floor features a café set in a garden courtyard. Or journey out into the Grove on foot to experience all the area has to offer. Situated one block from Biscayne Bay and Dinner Key Marina, Mr. C is near some of the neighborhood’s most popular haunts. Swing by Books & Books for a little independent bookstore browsing, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop for a slice of key lime pie, Greenstreet Café for a nosh while you people watch, AC’s Icees for a beat-the-heat treat, Michelin-starred Ariete for a meal worth bragging about, or Panther Coffee for when it’s time to caffeinate. No matter where you wander, you’ll find fun, food, and flair unique to this storied enclave tucked just south of the usual glitz and glam.