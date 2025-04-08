Get a Move On Around Miami

This Move More Month, lace up for a scenic run, join a yoga flow, or push your limits with a high-intensity competition

April is Move More Month, which means it’s time to step up, stretch out, and get moving. Whether you’re willing to lace up for a scenic run, flow through a yoga session, or totally push your limits with a high-intensity competition, the Magic City has something for everyone.

Photo courtesy of Brickell Run Club
Baptist Health Brickell Run Club 

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., runners of all levels gather at the Fortune International Headquarters (1300 Brickell Ave.) for a guided 3.5-mile route through Downtown Miami’s most scenic corridors. The energy is high, the water is free, and the post-run core workout ensures you’ll leave feeling that much stronger.

Yoga. Photo courtesy of Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Yoga at Bayfront Park

Need to stretch and unwind? Head to Bayfront Park on Mondays or Thursdays for all-levels yoga classes with waterfront views. Monday’s class is donation-based while Thursday’s is free, thanks to a First Church of Miami sponsorship.

The Underline's Urban Gym. Photo by Isaac Pineira
The Underline’s Urban Gym 

This outdoor fitness space beneath Miami’s Metrorail offers free classes, from yoga and youth basketball clinics to bike-safety workshops for kids. It’s part-park, part–training ground, and full-on fun. 

Hyrox Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Convention Center
Hyrox Miami Beach 

Looking for the ultimate fitness challenge? It’s happening April 19. Hyrox is a global fitness race combining running and functional workout stations, all held indoors with a stadium-like vibe. Whether you’re a pro or a weekend warrior, it’s an unforgettable way to test your endurance.

