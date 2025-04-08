Get a Move On Around Miami

April is Move More Month, which means it’s time to step up, stretch out, and get moving. Whether you’re willing to lace up for a scenic run, flow through a yoga session, or totally push your limits with a high-intensity competition, the Magic City has something for everyone.

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., runners of all levels gather at the Fortune International Headquarters (1300 Brickell Ave.) for a guided 3.5-mile route through Downtown Miami’s most scenic corridors. The energy is high, the water is free, and the post-run core workout ensures you’ll leave feeling that much stronger.



Need to stretch and unwind? Head to Bayfront Park on Mondays or Thursdays for all-levels yoga classes with waterfront views. Monday’s class is donation-based while Thursday’s is free, thanks to a First Church of Miami sponsorship.

This outdoor fitness space beneath Miami’s Metrorail offers free classes, from yoga and youth basketball clinics to bike-safety workshops for kids. It’s part-park, part–training ground, and full-on fun.

Looking for the ultimate fitness challenge? It’s happening April 19. Hyrox is a global fitness race combining running and functional workout stations, all held indoors with a stadium-like vibe. Whether you’re a pro or a weekend warrior, it’s an unforgettable way to test your endurance.