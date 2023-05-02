Gear Up for the Grand Prix

December’s Art Basel has some serious competition when it comes to Miami’s biggest party week: Miami Race Week, featuring the return of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Last year, the race zoomed into town for the first time. And while Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen captured the competition’s biggest moment and won the inaugural race, there was much more to the experience than cars zipping around the track.

If you missed out on the fast-paced fun in year one, here’s your chance to make up for it: The race takes place May 5-7, with the first two days comprised of practice and qualifying sessions.

However you decide to participate, you’ll find this year’s experience to be chock-full of fan-friendly innovations. Race organizers have increased the capacity of the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, including expanded grandstands (bringing the total number of seats to 56,000), 61 new hospitality suites, two new luxury club spaces (including a revamp of the popular Yacht Club section also known as the MIA Marina, where mega-yachts filled with VIPs sit atop faux water as the race whizzes by), and an updated three-day Campus Pass for general admission spectators. A new F1 Paddock will be expanded to the field of Hard Rock Stadium, creating a Team Village featuring racing hospitality units, with some areas accessible to fans.

While the premiere event had its share of growing pains, the 2023 track will be resurfaced to address driver concerns. And for the ultimate in F1 viewing, a new permanent Paddock Club will span multiple levels along the side of Hard Rock Stadium, offering unrivaled views of both the pit lane and the start/finish line, and featuring luxury hospitality spaces and catering. “We have been working flat out to ensure the 2023 event is an even greater experience for everyone visiting the Miami International Autodrome,” says Tyler Epp, president of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Three Ways to Rev Your F1 Engines

Looking to take the 2023 experience to the max? QuintEvents has crafted the most lavish, top-tier packages out there, including luxury accommodations, driver meet and greets, and on-track parties.

If you’re a fan of a particular driver or team, keep tabs on their official hotel partner. For example, The Ritz-Carlton has joined forces with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team to offer high-octane events, immersive experiences, and insider access.

Make a pit stop in Wynwood. Last year’s free Racing Fan Fest was a community highlight, and Red Bull’s popular Fan Zone will return to the vibrant neighborhood in 2023.