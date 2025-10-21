Garden of Shadows Returns to Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden transforms into a realm of eerie enchantment during its Garden of Shadows Halloween experience, taking place October 24 and 25.

Guests will explore the garden after dark, where spine-tingling adventures await, from fog-filled pathways to secret bars. The Ghost Out Passage immerses visitors in a misty trail lined with chilling decor, while the Hidden Bar Experience challenges guests to solve riddles to gain access to exclusive cocktails and mocktails. Plus, the first guest to discover the night’s hidden pumpkin will receive a special prize.

The Arachnid Party Zone in Amazonica will be the heart of the festivities. Guests can dance to live DJ sets, see aerialist and contortionist performances, and compete in horror trivia and a costume contest for cash prizes. Later on, the Glow Stick Dance Party will invite guests to lose themselves in music.

For hands-on fun, the Craft Zone will offer creative Halloween activities, including haunted birdhouse building and tarot readings. Cotton candy and festive treats from local vendors will add a sweet touch to the spooky celebration.

Tickets are $35.99 for one adult, $59.99 for two adults, and $64 for two adults, plus a cocktail flight; and $17.99 for children ages 3-11. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651.