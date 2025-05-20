Frost Science to Unveil “AI: More Than Human”

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami will set the scene for “AI: More Than Human,” beginning May 31.

Created by the City of London’s Barbican Centre, this immersive experience blends science, art, and history to explore humanity’s evolving relationship with artificial intelligence (AI)—from ancient beliefs to cutting-edge innovations. Featuring interactive installations, thought-provoking works of AI art, and hands-on encounters with AI-powered technologies, the exhibition invites visitors of all ages to reflect on consciousness, ethics, and the future of intelligent machines.

“AI: More Than Human” will be on view through September 1. The exhibition was curated and organized by the City of London’s Barbican Centre and co-produced by Groningen Forum, Netherlands. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder, and principal funder of the Barbican Centre.

Admission to the exhibit is included with museum admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit frostscience.org/exhibition/ai/.