Frost Science to Host Nightlab: Nature Unleashed

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and the Miami Downtown Development Authority will team up to host a special Earth Month iteration of Nightlab: Nature Unleashed on April 2, from 7 to 11 p.m.

During this adults-only event, guests ages 21 years and older will be able to explore “Bugs,” participate in a live science stage show, celebrate fungi during a special planetarium show, enjoy food and drinks from Constellation Culinary Group, and more.

The evening’s menu features a selection of Asian-inspired bites for $12, including shrimp shumai, chicken skewers satay, vegetable egg rolls, pork bao buns, and a Pink Petal cocktail crafted with rum, hibiscus tea, and pineapple juice.

Tickets are $32.95. For more information, visit frostscience.org.