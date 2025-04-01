Frost Science to Host Nightlab: Nature Unleashed

Frost Science will welcome adult guests for an evening of exploration and delicious bites during Nightlab on April 2

By
-
Visit the museum's touch tank during Nightlab: Nature Unleashed on April 2. Photo courtesy of Frost Science
Visit the museum’s touch tank during Nightlab: Nature Unleashed on April 2. Photo courtesy of Frost Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and the Miami Downtown Development Authority will team up to host a special Earth Month iteration of Nightlab: Nature Unleashed on April 2, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Savor bites by Constellation Culinary Group at Frost Science on April 2. Photo courtesy of Frost Science
Savor bites by Constellation Culinary Group at Frost Science on April 2. Photo courtesy of Frost Science

During this adults-only event, guests ages 21 years and older will be able to explore “Bugs,” participate in a live science stage show, celebrate fungi during a special planetarium show, enjoy food and drinks from Constellation Culinary Group, and more.

The evening’s menu features a selection of Asian-inspired bites for $12, including shrimp shumai, chicken skewers satay, vegetable egg rolls, pork bao buns, and a Pink Petal cocktail crafted with rum, hibiscus tea, and pineapple juice.

Tickets are $32.95. For more information, visit frostscience.org.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR