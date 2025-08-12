Frost Science to Host First-Ever Family FUNraiser

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science) will host its inaugural Family FUNraiser on August 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Combining hands-on STEM fun, museum exploration, and community impact, the event will directly support the museum’s education programs, along with its community engagement and accessibility initiatives.

The museum is also partnering with Lotus House Women’s Shelter, a Miami-based non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of women, youth, and children experiencing homelessness. For every ticket purchased, a backpack will be donated to a child served by Lotus House. Each backpack will be packed with educational materials designed to spark curiosity and build confidence in science learning, plus a certificate for complimentary museum admission.

Throughout the event, families will enjoy hands-on STEM fun, from launching rockets and coding with mini-computers to digging for fossils, making ice cream, and catching live science shows.

Tickets are $99; children younger than 4 receive free admission. A four‑ticket bundle is available for $350.

For more information about the Family FUNraiser, visit frostscience.org.