In a city where luxury meets convenience, Aventura resident and CEO of Monarch Air Group David Gitman translates that lifestyle into the way he leads his global private jet charter company. When he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of aviation right up the road at its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l. Airport base, David is fully grounded in family life here in Aventura. And just as the city redefines elegance and efficiency on the ground, Monarch Air Group elevates that same experience in the skies.

Monarch Air Group has been a trusted global partner in private jet charter, aircraft management, and acquisition since 2006 – serving families, corporations, celebrities, athletes, government agencies, and discerning individuals both locally and around the world. Known for its flexibility, response time, competitive pricing, and high client retention rate – Monarch prides itself on its white-glove customer service. From catered meals to concierge services, Monarch gives travelers the personalized attention and meticulous attention to detail they desire in a charter provider.

Whether you’re looking to take a last-minute trip to New York on a Phenom 300 or a memorable vacation with the family to Europe on a G650 – Monarch Air Group isn’t limited by aircraft fleet. If you need a specific aircraft model, seating configuration or layout, Monarch utilizes its global network of partners and deep industry connections, to get you a solution for all your travel need.

What sets Monarch apart from other private jet charter providers is that the company doesn’t have long-term contracts – just a long-term commitment to excellence. With no large upfront financial obligations, you have flexibility to choose specific preferences for every flight, no matter the destination. When booking a charter, you also won’t be bounced around from person-to-person. A dedicated account manager handles all aspects of your flight including helping you choose the right aircraft along with any special requests.

At Monarch Air Group, safety is at the center of their corporate DNA. The private jet provider is ARGUS-certified, which represents the highest level of quality in the industry. To hold this distinction, Monarch must adhere to rigorous safety and operational standards. Monarch Air Group exclusively works with a network of partners who are in full compliance with FAA-mandated regulations. The company take the extra step to ensure their network of partners participate and pass audits performed by third-party safety companies to meet the highest standards. Monarch Air Group also maintains and monitors the dispatch rate of their network of partners to ensure that all clients’ booked travel is fulfilled.

Monarch also believes in building a greener future by supporting sustainable and meaningful aviation practices. The charter provider offsets the carbon emissions for all clients’ flights, operating at net-zero carbon status since 2024. In 2022, Monarch became the first private jet brokerage to earn accreditation from the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Sustainable Flight Department Program. The program recognizes businesses that meet or exceed industry sustainability best practices. The company also has a strong history of involvement in disaster relief – flying missions into storm-affected areas to deliver supplies and provide emergency evacuations.

Whether you’re enjoying the privacy of one of Aventura’s exclusive gated communities, savoring the luxury of a high-rise condominium, or somewhere in between, we know one thing: you appreciate the finer things in life. And you should expect the same from your private jet charter provider. From Aventura to anywhere in the world, Monarch Air Group goes above and beyond to deliver that same spirit in the sky.

