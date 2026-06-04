Freebee Electric Rides are Moving Miami

In a region where traffic is a competitive sport, Jason Spiegel is quietly rewriting the rules of how South Florida navigates congestion. As the co-founder and managing partner of Freebee, the Miami-based company delivering free, on-demand electric rides, Spiegel is envisioning a future where transportation is less of a hassle and more of a neighborhood perk. Powered by an all-electric fleet that includes Teslas and Volkswagen ID vans, Freebee blends sustainability with convenience at scale. Fresh off a record year—nearly 2 million passengers in 2025—Freebee is expanding fast, just in time for World Cup gridlock. We recently spoke with Spiegel about growth, game plans, and what’s next.

Aventura: What sets Freebee apart from any other transportation service out there?

Spiegel: It’s designed to feel less like a transaction and more like a true community service. We’re not just moving people from point A to point B, we’re helping cities, businesses, and communities create a better overall transportation experience. At its core, Freebee is all about the experience, especially the convenience of true door-to-door service. Everything we do is centered around accessibility, convenience, and connection. Unlike many transportation options that are purely profit-driven, Freebee is built to enhance quality of life, support local economies, and make getting around easier and more enjoyable for everyone.

What are Freebee’s World Cup plans amid such a high-traffic event?

The World Cup is a massive opportunity for us to enhance connectivity across the communities we already serve. In places like Aventura, we’ll be especially focused on connecting fans traveling via Brightline, helping bridge that critical first-and-last mile. Beyond just transportation, we see this as a chance to showcase everything each community has to offer. Ultimately, Freebee will play an important role in how people navigate these cities during the World Cup.

What’s your dream collab?

A dream collaboration for us would be partnering with a major global sports brand, team, or event in a way that completely redefines how fans move through and experience a city. Something tied to a major Miami sports franchise, the Super Bowl, or even a global hospitality or entertainment brand would be incredibly exciting because it would allow us to showcase Freebee not just as a ride, but as part of the overall fan and city experience.

What does expansion and growth in South Florida—and beyond—look like?

Growth for Freebee right now is about scaling a proven model into a much larger transportation platform. What started as a localized mobility solution has evolved into infrastructure that cities, counties, and communities are increasingly relying on. Looking ahead, our focus is on continuing to expand across South Florida, throughout the state, and into new markets beyond Florida where there is clear demand. We believe Freebee can become the leading mobility platform by helping modernize how people move within their communities.