Four Summer Indulgences to Enjoy Across Miami

Treat Yourself

This month, self-care comes with a discount. Miami Spa Months is back, inviting locals to indulge in luxe treatments across Miami at special prices of $109, $159, and $199.

One standout is the newly relaunched The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, where guests can choose from six exclusive treatments, including a Coconut Sands Radiance body polish, a Tropical Barefoot Bliss foot massage, and an Island Zen CBD Restoration Swedish massage. Every booking also unlocks access to the resort’s Sensory Garden, Journey Lounge, and Spa Sanctuary, complete with steam rooms, saunas, and thermal pools. Consider this your sign to finally book that spa day.

Sun, Sand & Sephora

For the ultimate sun-soaked escape, Sephora is taking over Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon with its first-ever Sephora Summer Club, transforming the Florida Keys resort into a branded beach paradise. Enjoy complimentary SPF stations stocked with the latest sunscreen products, in-room curated amenities, signature sips like the Sephora Spritz (with elderflower liqueur, Prosecco, mint soda, lemon, and lime), dive-in movie nights, and yoga by the sea every Sunday morning.

The pop-up runs through September 7, so pack your bags. And if you forget your sunscreen, don’t panic. Sephora has you covered.

Fit Check

Think pink—and maybe add a pair of baggy jeans. Edikted has officially landed on Lincoln Road, joining the brand’s outposts at Aventura Mall and Boca Town Center as its third Florida location. A favorite among Gen Z, the retailer is known for its under-$100 price points, Instagram-ready looks, and curated selection of everything from slouchy low-rise denim and wide-leg sweatpants to flirty wrap sweaters and playful polka-dot tops. The brand also recently debuted Barbie by Edikted, a 71-piece collection designed in partnership with Barbie herself, featuring coordinating sets, logo graphics, accessories, and plenty of pink. Whether you’re Gen Z or simply young at heart, this is one-stop shopping for an instant wardrobe refresh.

Glow Up

Gwyneth-approved skin is just a facial away. Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has brought her brand’s exclusive Vitamin C+ Radiance Facial to the Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach. The glow-boosting treatment combines gentle resurfacing with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and skin-loving serum to leave your complexion smoother, brighter, and remarkably well rested. It’s like getting eight hours of sleep in facial form. The treatment is available through August 31—and, no, Gwyneth won’t be performing it.