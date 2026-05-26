Four of Miami’s Most Fun International Bars

The World Cup is officially touching down in Miami. But unless you want to drop big bucks for tickets, a good chunk of the action will be happening inside bars filled with flag-waving fans, patriotic chants, and just enough mayhem to make every goal feel electric. Head to these local spots to watch your team make its run for World Cup glory, order a strong cocktail, and ride every minute of the madness.

For Uruguay Fans: Grails

Uruguay fans might not have a dedicated neighborhood haunt, but Grails more than makes up for it with sheer spectacle. The Wynwood sports bar is known for its over-the-top presentations—think massive cocktails (some served in a sneaker to match the bar’s theme) and color-drenched everything—paired with wall-to-wall screens that make it nearly impossible to miss a moment. Come for the match, stay for the show.

For Scotland Fans: The Leinster Bar

Cheering for Scotland? The Leinster Bar brings that proper pub feel without the transatlantic flight. Dark wood, a solid beer list, and a crowd that actually watches the match (while still getting rowdy when it counts) are part of the appeal. It’s an Irish bar that shows love for the Scots come soccer time, so anticipate Irish whiskey shots and a proper Guinness to toast—or cope.

For Colombia Fans: Bolívar Latin Restaurant & Bar

Bolívar Latin Restaurant & Bar delivers pure vibras. This is less quiet viewing party and more full-on fiesta, where every pass feels like a prelude to an only-in-Colombia dance break. Expect Latin beats, vibrant cocktails, and a crowd that doesn’t need much of an excuse to turn a match into a party. The menu features bold Latin flavors, and when Colombia finds the net, the entire room will erupt like it’s Carnaval in Barranquilla. Plan accordingly: aguardiente shots will be flowing.

For Brazil Fans: Boteco Miami

If you’re backing Brazil, there’s only one move. Boteco Miami has been the unofficial clubhouse for South Florida’s Brazilian community for more than a decade, and during a match, it hums with energy. The vibe channels a true São Paulo–style boteco—casual, loud, and fueled by ice-cold beers and caipirinhas. The real star, though, is the feijoada. Served buffet-style on weekends, the slow-cooked black bean stew comes loaded with meats, farofa, fried bananas, and all the fixings, making it dangerously easy to settle in for a match and stay well past the final whistle.