Four Fun August Events at Miami Children’s Museum

This month, Miami Children’s Museum will host a lineup of programming featuring the annual Back to School Bash, the Museum’s Anniversary Celebration, and more.

Raising Cane’s Back to School Bash

This exciting weekend celebration will kick off the new school year August 9-10. Highlights of the weekend include a school supply raffle, folder decorating, lunchbox recipes from the MiChiMu Cooking Club, and a real school bus where kids can practice getting on and off for their very first day.

“Take Care” Finale: A Peanuts Goodbye

On August 16-17, celebrate the final days of the “Take Care with Peanuts” exhibit with hands-on activities that bring Peanuts’ messaging of caring for the Earth and the people in your community to life.

Children can plant their own seed in a biodegradable pot, showing how small acts of care can grow into something big and beautiful; create compliment cards using stickers, stamps, and Peanuts-themed designs; and craft friendship bracelets as a creative symbol of kindness and inclusion.

Say Yes to Mess

Guests can dive into slime making, splatter painting, and more messy fun August 23-24. Fling paint in the outdoor splatter zone and mix up your own slimy creations. It’s a day for kids to let their imagination run wild without worrying about cleanup. With walls and floors covered in paper, kids will have the freedom to draw, doodle, and paint wherever they’d like.

Anniversary Glow Party

In honor of Miami Children’s Museum Forty-Second Anniversary, families are invited to a three-day Glow Party August 30 to September 1. Guests can dance under the blacklights at the family-friendly DJ party, as well as enjoy neon face painting, hands-on science experiments, and glowing activities designed to spark curiosity and joy.

For more information, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.