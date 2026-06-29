Four Festive Fourth of July Cocktails

Sparkle and Pops

This visually striking recipe transforms red, white, and blue frozen popsicles into a dazzling refresher.

Ingredients

Store-bought popsicles or a variety of juices or purees in shades of red and blue (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, cherry, raspberry)

Sparkling wine or sparkling water

If making fresh, pour the juices or purees into molds. Freeze until solid. Serve the popsicles in a wine glass topped with sparkling wine or water.

Red, White, and Blue Colada

This piña colada combines tropical richness with festive flair, balancing a creamy texture with vibrant layers of raspberry and blueberry.

Ingredients

1 /4 cup pineapple juice

1 /4 cup coconut cream

2 oz. white rum

1 / 2 cup frozen raspberries

1 / 2 cup frozen blueberries

Strawberries and blackberries for garnish

Blend the pineapple juice, coconut cream, and 1 ounce rum in a blender. Blend the raspberries and then the blueberries separately with 1/2 ounce rum each. In a tall glass, pour the raspberry mixture first, in the first 1/3 of the glass, followed by the piña colada mixture, taking up another 1/3 of the glass. Finally, top with the blue mixture to achieve a layered effect. Garnish with strawberries and blackberries.

Berry Blue Margarita

A bold twist on the classic margarita, this version is bursting with fresh berries and finished with eye-catching blue salt.

Ingredients

Handful of fresh berries (your choice of raspberries, strawberries, cherries)

2 oz. premium tequila

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 / 2 oz. simple syrup

Blue rock salt (for the rim)

Muddle the berries in a shaker. Add tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup and shake with ice. Rim your glass with lime and dip it into the blue rock salt. Pour the cocktail into the rimmed glass and garnish with extra berries.

Star-Spangled Sangria

Dress up this customizable sangria with refreshing star fruit to savor some sparkle in every sip.

Ingredients

2 cups red and blue berries (your choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries)

Star fruit (or apples, sliced and molded into stars)

1 bottle of your favorite wine (red, white, or even rosé)

1 / 2 cup triple sec (or other orange liqueur)

Sparkling wine or sparkling water to top

Combine the fruit, wine, and triple sec in a pitcher. Refrigerate the pitcher for several hours to allow the flavors to meld. Just before serving, top with sparkling wine or water for effervescence.