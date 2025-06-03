Four Community Events to Enjoy on Lincoln Road

This June, Lincoln Road will set the scene for celebrates love and unity in honor of Juneteenth and Pride Month with an exciting event lineup packed with poetry, parades, and performances.

Poetry Under the Stars

On June 7, enjoy the first-ever, free Fred Shaw Poetry Night at the Euclid Oval from 6 to 8 p.m. The special event will feature live readings of original poetry by Miami-Dade College students to celebrate local talent and expression.

Pride Month Kickoff

Celebrate Pride at the Euclid Oval from 5 to 6 p.m. with a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ history, culture, and unity on June 11. Connect with local police departments as they showcase their Pride-themed vehicles; mingle with Miami Beach commissioners and engage in meaningful conversations about progress and representation; and meet acclaimed LGBTQ+ artist Facundo Yebne, the creative force behind Lincoln Road’s beloved Unity Beak and Proud Love sculptures.

The Juneteenth Experience

See Hued Songs’ 2025 Juneteenth Experience at the Colony Theatre June 18-19. The evening opens with selected short films exploring themes of Black liberation, followed by a performance that weaves together music, movement, words, and imagery.

Juneteenth

Join the City of Miami Beach for its sixth annual Juneteenth celebration to honor the contributions of Black Americans while remembering the emancipation of those who had been enslaved. This year’s event will feature “A Journey of Divine Souls: A Celebration of Improvisation and Innovation,” a concept and production by the Peter London Global Dance Company in partnership with the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.