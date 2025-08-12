Four Black-Owned Businesses to Love

Bold Brews

Miami sisters Jasmine and Danielle Neveles are brewing more than just coffee; they’re fueling a caffeinated movement. As the founders of Uncharted Coffee Supply, the duo is redefining what it means to sip sustainably. Their latest cold brew creations, Wander and Revive, debuted this summer and push the boundaries of what ready-to-drink coffee can be: clean, ethical, and rooted in regenerative farming. We caught up with the powerhouse pair to talk growth, Oprah, and what’s next.

Aventura: How have you seen your business grow in recent years?

Danielle: Since launching in 2023, Uncharted Coffee Supply has evolved from a grassroots idea into a nationally recognized regenerative coffee brand. We’ve been honored as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things and have gained the trust of discerning consumers seeking sustainable, high-quality coffee. Our growth is rooted in direct partnerships with women-owned farms and regenerative co-ops around the world. We’ve expanded our offerings to include pioneering ready-to-drink products like Wander and Revive. Today, our coffees are available on Amazon, Faire, and Bubble Goods, and we’re preparing for broader retail and hospitality partnerships in 2025.

How did your coffee being selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things impact your business?

Danielle: It was a transformative moment. It validated everything we’ve worked so hard to build: a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. The recognition introduced Uncharted to a national audience overnight… expanding our reach and helping us connect with customers who care deeply about where their coffee comes from and the people behind it. It affirmed that a small women- and minority-owned business can lead the way in creating a more regenerative and equitable future for coffee.

Being a Miami-bred brand, how does the Magic City shine through your offerings?

Jasmine: The essence of the Magic City—its rhythm, resilience, and Latin American influences—has deeply inspired our brand. Our direct relationships with smallholder producers across [South and Central America] reflect that.

Beyond your newly unveiled ready-to-drink products, what’s next for Uncharted?

Jasmine: We’re exploring new product formats that meet our customers where they are— whether that’s on-the-go, at home, or in their favorite café—while staying true to our roots of ethical sourcing and bold, nuanced flavor. In the coming year, we’re excited to grow our retail footprint, launch limited-edition seasonal releases, and introduce new partnerships that spotlight women producers and regenerative farming. For us, the future isn’t just about scaling, it’s about doing so with integrity, intention, and a continued commitment to honoring the people and places behind every cup.



Spotlight: Trio to Try

Buy: Buena Vista Candle Co.

Founded by Jeannine Escobar, this scent studio in the heart of Miami handcrafts aromatherapeutic candles with ethically sourced, nontoxic ingredients. Each clean-burning candle is a sensory ritual inspired by the Buena Vista neighborhood and designed to spark serenity, intention, and optimism.

Eat: Chick’n Jones

Chef Amaris Jones’ modern fried chicken joint is dishing out love and flavor in equal measure. Located inside Doral’s Shoma Bazaar, this fast-casual spot serves hormone-free, locally sourced chicken with big-time soul. Don’t skip the hot honey sandwich or sweet potato biscuits.

Stay: Dunns-Josephine Hotel

Tucked in historic Overtown, this boutique hotel channels Miami’s Black cultural legacy. Owner Kristin Kitchen honors the neighborhood’s storied past with soulful design, rich storytelling, and an experience that’s truly as meaningful as it is memorable.