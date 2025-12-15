For the Love of Latkes at LT South Beach

This month, LT South Beach at The Betsy Hotel is once again serving its most craveable seasonal treat: smoked salmon potato-leek latkes. Available only through late December, this Hanukkah highlight is every bit as delicious as it sounds—and looks. It’s celebrity chef Laurent Tourondel’s zhuzhed-up, luxe take on the classic latke, perfectly fitting for a high-end steak house.

Tourondel describes his creation as “a refined version of a holiday classic,” beginning with crisp russet-and-leek cakes layered with smoked salmon, crème fraîche, golden osetra caviar, and a touch of lemon zest. The result is textural harmony—crunch meeting silk and brine—anchored in tradition yet elevated with Tourondel’s signature flair.

With Tourondel’s steak house occupying prime Ocean Drive real estate inside The Betsy (a Jewish-family-owned boutique arts hotel known for live music and rotating exhibitions), the dish feels right at home. As co-owner Jonathan Plutzik notes, “Classic potato latkes have their roots in Eastern Europe, usually served with sour cream or applesauce. Over time, chefs began introducing salmon, creating a refined twist that blends heritage with global inspiration—food that honors where we come from while embracing where we’re going.”