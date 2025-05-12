Food, Wine, and Fete Returns to Miami

Vanessa James Media Productions will host the third annual Food, Wine, and Fete, Miami’s premier Caribbean beachside Soca Fete experience, May 17. Hosted with support from LunaLite Drone Technologies, the event will take place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s Grand Pavilion from 5 to 11 p.m.

Now in its third year, Food, Wine, and Fete showcases the diaspora’s visionary chefs, mixologists, and tastemakers, alongside a curated selection of the wines and spirits of the Caribbean. This year’s featured talent includes:

Chef Irie

Chef Irie returns as the festival’s culinary ambassador. The James Beard award recipient and Jamaican culinary trailblazer will bring his “Food on Fiyah” signature cooking style to the fete.

Chef Simeon Hall, Jr.

The Emmy Award-winning chef will make his Food, Wine, and Fete debut during a live cooking demonstration, giving patrons a taste of all 700 islands and showcasing the depth and diversity of Bahamian flavors.

Chef Troy Tingling of SoulFly Chicken

Fresh off his world tour, Chef Troy will host two showcases on “Foodie Avenue”. He will prepare crafting Soulfly’s escovitch fried chicken and a dahl and saltfish choka.

Chef Paul Griffith

The Barbados-born culinary prodigy will showcase his world-class hospitality headlining the festival’s VIP section, serving up Bajan shrimp and crab salad martini with pickled cucumber, plus a few more surprises.

Chef Kimesha Chong of Kanin Catering

The renowned chef, event planner, and foodie will lend her talents to the VIP menu, featuring exceptional Caribbean vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Myriam “Chef Mimi” Charles

The award-winning pastry chef and Miami native known will celebrate her Haitian roots in her signature rum and wine-infused cake jars.

Chef Christian Barruos-Brens

Chef Barruos-Brens is firing up the grill to serve his Freddy SmashBurger—a powerful tribute to his late father and a delicious reflection of his Dominican roots and culture.

Chef Arry

Hailing from Trinidad, Chef Arry will make his Fete debut to introduce his Indo-Caribbean fusion. Get ready for an explosion of his signature bite-sized curry creations.

The driving force behind any true Caribbean fete is Soca, a genre of calypso that originated in Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidadian Soca artist Farmer Nappy will headline Food, Wine, and Fete. The event will feature DJ Spice, LL Cool Blaze, DJ Eternal Vibes, and DJ Sinister.

Tickets are $125-$185 available for purchase on Eventbrite.