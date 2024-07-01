Florida Supercon Returns to Miami Beach

Calling all cosplayers: Florida Supercon—the Magic City’s biggest celebration of comic books, animation, cartoons, anime, video games, cosplay, fantasy, sci-fi, pop culture (and all things geek)—returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center July 12-14.

Get your favorite costume ready and deck yourself out to attend Q&A panels and celebrity appearances featuring the likes of pop duo AJ and Aly Michalka, Ashley Johnson from The Last of Us video game series, Vico Ortiz and Samba Schutte from HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, and Doctor Who star David Tennant.