Fleurs de Villes Blooms in Bal Harbour Village

Bal Harbour Village will be in full bloom during the worldwide launch of “Fleurs de Villes Flora,” a new floral exhibition from Fleurs de Villes on view February 27 to March 8.

Created by Greater Miami’s floral designers, Fleurs de Villes FLORA places florists in the spotlight, celebrating them as fashion designers who transform flowers into original couture creations inspired by the energy, color, and renewal of spring.

Open to the public, the event will feature more than 25 fresh floral installations, including Fleurs de Villes’ signature floral mannequins and pop-up floral displays, showcased throughout Bal Harbour Village. The exhibition will feature floral designs from Aniska Creations, Anthology Co. LLC, Atala Miami, Blake Roses, Connections and Creations, Formaneta, Hydrangea Flowers and Events, Isáchi Flowers & Crafts, Jk Bouquet Floral Design, Jassi & Co Creative, MOLLY Flowers & Decor, Petunia’s, Something Blooming, W & W Flowers & Events Design Group, Indigo Hues Designs, Petal Productions, and Gilded Group Decor.

To complement the floral displays, Bal Harbour Village will host a series of activations, including special floral pastry offerings at the St. Regis Bar, afternoon tea at La Gourmandise, and botanical spa treatments at the St. Regis Spa. Additional programming includes a flower crown-making workshop inspired by Flora, the Roman goddess of spring, March 1, and a hand-tied bouquet workshop on March 8, both held at Waterfront Park.

For more information, visit fleursdevilles.com.