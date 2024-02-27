“Fleur de Villes” In Full Bloom at Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops will host the worldwide launch of “Fleurs de Villes Artiste,” a floral art exhibition from internationally acclaimed Fleurs de Villes, on view March 1-10.

Timed with Women’s History Month, the exhibition will feature 25 luxurious, fresh floral mannequins and flower displays created by Miami’s preeminent floral designers, including Indigo Hues Designs, Jassi & Co Creative, Aniska Creations, Isáchi Flowers & Crafts, Kat Saenz Productions, and Le Stem. The showcase is free and open to the public.

Inspired by celebrated artists and performers, the florists will pay homage to avant-garde trailblazers as well as esteemed masters, including Mary Cassatt, Yayoi Kusama, Elsa Schiaparelli, Georgia O’Keeffe, Zelda Fitzgerald, and Tamara de Lempicka.

Additionally, “Fleurs de Villes Artiste” mannequins will be on display throughout Bal Harbour Village, in The St. Regis Bal Harbour, and The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour. Stunning displays will decorate the exteriors of Brunello Cucinelli, Rene Caovilla, Versace, and Diptyque.

Bal Harbour Shops will also presents two of its own floral mannequins inspired by the “Queen of Fashion” Elsa Schiaparelli and designed by Jassi & Co. Creative, as well as Japanese pioneer Pop Artist Yayoi Kusama, designed by Aniska Creations.

For more information about the 10-day showcase, visit balharbourshops.com.