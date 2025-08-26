Five Ways to Celebrate Labor Day in Miami

Kick things off early on August 30 with a waterfront run through one of Miami’s most scenic spots. The Labor Day Run at Playita in Key Biscayne welcomes walkers and runners of all levels, offering three wave start times: 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. It’s not necessarily about speed, but rather sweat, sunshine, and a supportive community vibe. Swag bags, finisher medals, race tees, and optional race timing will round out the experience.



Labor Day Weekend sees one of the biggest HBCU football matchups of the year as Florida A&M University takes on Howard University in the Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) August 30. Kickoff is at 4 p.m., but the game is only part of the day’s fun. Expect high-energy band battles, alumni reunions, and tailgate parties. Born in 1933 and rooted in Black college football history, the OBC truly blends legacy and pride into a weekend-long celebration of culture.



Skate into retro perfection at the Miami Beach Bandshell August 31 at the free, open-air roller disco hosted by All Skates Go to Heaven. Bring your own skates or rent on-site (free for locals with a driver’s license) and hit the floor to skate to funk-filled beats under the stars. If wheels aren’t your style, grab a drink and enjoy the groove from the elevated Club Box Deck.



On August 30 and 31, the Sagamore Hotel South Beach will crank up the heat with a splashy poolside party from 1 to 7 p.m. This 21-and-over bash will feature DJ sets, a full bar, VIP cabanas, and see-and-be-seen energy. Bathing suits are required, tickets are limited, and the party promises to be as Miami as possible.

Pop icon Lady Gaga is heading to Downtown Miami for three nights of her “Mayhem Ball” tour, with shows slated for August 31, September 1, and September 3. Expect dazzling theatrics, chart-topping hits, and fierce fashion as Gaga brings her latest No. 1 album to life.