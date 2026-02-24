Five Reasons to Love Jacinta in Aventura

The Inspiration

Jacinta pays tribute to the matriarchs of Mexican cuisine—the abuelas (grandmothers), tías (aunts), and mamás (mothers) whose devotion shaped many of the country’s most enduring recipes across its 31 states. The kitchen leans into that lineage with ingredient-driven, deeply authentic fare: think ground blue corn, earthy huitlacoche, a comal (a flat, round griddle used throughout Mexico) turning out warm tortillas, and metates (traditional stone-grinding slabs) used for making salsa. Peek into the kitchen, and you’ll even see many abuelas hard at work. It’s a heartfelt premise delivered in a setting that feels both striking and comforting.

The Drinks

The wine list spotlights Mexico’s quietly stellar producers, with bottles from Valle de Guadalupe and Querétaro leading the way. The cocktail program riffs on tradition with a roster of margaritas: classics perfected alongside playful remixes like La Famosa with apple purée, lime, and triple sec. House cocktails go even further with drinks such as La Chata, built on horchata, rum, banana liqueur, tequila or mezcal, and cinnamon. Add Micheladas and craft beers, and the bar becomes its own journey.

The Food

A visit here feels like a culinary road trip through Mexico. Start with queso fundido Carlota (melted cheese studded with black truffle and knob onion confit, served with tortillas straight from the comal). Follow it with ceviche La Sirena, corvina brightened with lime, red onion, cilantro, habanero, olive oil, radish, and avocado. Feeling bold? Try one of the insect specialties; the ant salsa, grasshoppers on a wood-fired tostada, and crispy agave worms are prepared with such finesse that skeptics often become converts. For mains, the cherry-wood grill delivers. The skirt steak arrives sizzling, and the half baby organic chicken “al pastor” is equally memorable. Tacos span pork carnitas to grilled sea bass, and enchilada lovers will gravitate toward the enmoladas stuffed with duck confit or pulled chicken, cloaked in almond mole, and finished with Medjool date coulis and goat cheese. Throughout the menu, heirloom blue-corn tortillas tie everything together. What’s more, there are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, as well as “skinny” lettuce tacos for those counting carbs and calories.

The Design

The restaurant’s aesthetic channels modern Tulum with green marble, woven fibers, walnut woodwork, and abundant greenery. Look up to catch leaf-shaped natural-fiber forms suspended overhead and notice the white trencadís (broken-tile mosaics) woven throughout. The result is stylish, warm, and unexpectedly transportive for a mall setting.

The Price Point

Here’s the surprise: Jacinta is genuinely affordable, particularly for Aventura Mall and especially for one of the mall’s upscale offerings. On a recent visit, appetizers hovered around $12, a generous grilled skirt steak was $34, the hearty enchiladas enmoladas were $20, and a trio of pork tacos was $18. My dining companion and I ate generously and were stunned by the check in the best way.