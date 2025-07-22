Five of Miami’s Chicest Summer Staycations

Historic Digs

The Shelbourne by Proper

Originally opened in 1940, The Shelborne has long been a destination for distinguished guests and cultural tastemakers. Designed by Igor Polevitzky and later updated by Morris Lapidus, the building has undergone a $100 million renovation, restoring the 251-room beachfront property to its mid-century grandeur through the lens of Miami Modernism and Art Deco elegance.

Look for key historic features like the preservation of the iconic 18th Street façade and the pool’s famed diving board. When it comes to rooms, opt for a Pool Villa to be near the water-logged action, or fly high in a Terrace Suite to relax above it all as you overlook the tranquil Atlantic.

When it’s time for a bite to eat, head to Pauline, the property’s signature restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Abram Bissell, a Florida Keys native celebrated for his work at New York City institutions such as Eleven Madison Park, NoMad, and The Modern. Or pop into Little Torch, an intimate cocktail lounge boasting Christopher Lowder’s outstanding beverage innovations. (Pro tip: try the coconut-aged Manhattan and thank us later.)

Andaz Miami Beach by Hyatt

Another standout among the recent renovations of storied Miami Beach landmarks, the Andaz has been reborn as a chic oceanfront retreat with 287 stylish guest rooms and 64 suites that blend Miami charm with coastal glamour.

The vibe here is free-flowing—literally—with no sharp corners in sight. Your eyes will glide across flowing curves in everything from the architecture to the furnishings to the intentionally curved palm trees—a purposeful design choice that mirrors the free-form ocean waves of the Atlantic beyond and pays homage to Miami’s Art Deco legacy.

Be sure to check out the hydraulic pool floor that rises to create a solid surface fit for music acts, receptions, and runway shows. Another must is the Ondara Spa, which offers afternoon and evening treatments that aim to rejuvenate and recharge travelers before nighttime festivities (expect Botox and filler, too). Morning treatments that support recovery and relaxation are also available.

Fashion Fare

Donatella Boutique Hotel

The official sister property of the Versace Mansion (known as The Villa Casa Casuarina), Donatella Boutique Hotel opened in Miami Beach this summer, reimagining a 1920s Wallace Tutt–designed property with just six curated rooms that channel their namesake’s elegance and fashion-forward allure. Be prepared to be pampered: each room includes dedicated concierge and butler service. Anchoring the hotel is Donatella Restaurant, which features a menu of coastal Southern Italian fare by chef Alessandro Morrone. The 170-seat space boasts an open kitchen, lush greenery, and hand-painted murals that evoke Mediterranean warmth and old-world glamour.

World Dominance

Gale Miami Hotel & Residences

For a Downtown stay in the middle of it all—and adjacent to the new Miami WorldCenter—look no further than the Gale. This 240-key high-rise offers a room for every type of stay: from studios to one- and two-bedroom units, many of which are equipped with full kitchens and washer/dryer combos to support multi-week visits.

The property celebrates the history of Downtown Miami and its landmarks—like The Freedom Tower, which guests can gawk at from the hotel’s ninth-floor pool deck. Photography from the Miami History Museum is featured throughout, honoring the opening of the original Gale location in South Beach and giving guests and residents alike the chance to explore the allure of Miami from a bygone era.

After a long day exploring Downtown on foot, go for the Gale Wellness program featuring a co-ed hammam, a steam room and sauna, and a variety of spa services. Or stop by Casa Gianna, the hotel’s on-site, all-day restaurant for creative Italian fare and a full menu of Italian-inspired spritzes—the best way to catch a break from the Miami heat.

Design District Darling

The Hotel at the Moore

For a chic stay that feels like a private residence, head to The Hotel at the Moore—the only place to spend the night in the Miami Design District.

The hotel is situated on the fourth floor of the Moore Building, which was built by renowned architect and entrepreneur David P. Davis during the 1920s Florida land boom. The neoclassical-style structure is set on a former pineapple plantation and once served as a furniture showroom and warehouse for Moore and Sons. The hotel’s debut marks the final phase of the landmark’s transformation into a new cultural destination.

No two of the 15 hotel suites are alike, and the property itself offers a variety of amenities, including a private members club (with a karaoke room, cocktail lounges, a game room, and a library), public restaurant Elastika (led by Michelin-starred executive chef Joe Anthony), workspaces, and an art gallery. The best part? Aside from its setting in the midst of some of Miami’s best shopping and dining, hotel guests at the Moore have access to the building’s full scope of premier amenities and hospitality experiences.