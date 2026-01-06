Five New Hobbies to Try in the New Year

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to crochet or knit, Krelwear has you covered. The Miami-based fashion label, founded by fiber artist Karelle Levy, hosts small group workshops that guide beginners through the basics stitch-by-stitch. In the crochet class, students learn everything from chain and single crochet to double and treble, with each session building toward a take-home project. Knitting workshops follow a similar structure, teaching participants how to cast on, purl, and read patterns with enough confidence to start their own piece.

Single classes and four-class passes are available, with beginner kits included for multi-class students. Private lessons are also offered for those who want more hands-on attention or have a specific project in mind. And if you just love knitwear without the effort, you can shop Krelwear’s one-of-a-kind pieces, which have been worn by Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, and Elena Rose.

Additional experiences abound across Miami, from cooking classes to pottery studios and beyond. Here are four more spots to discover your next hands-on obsession:

Artisan’s Playhouse

For pottery with a vibe, Artisan’s Playhouse offers beginner wheel sessions that teach students how to center clay, pull walls, and shape pieces. There are also tufting workshops, where guests use tufting guns to create custom rugs. Karaoke nights and lounge-style hangout spaces make this spot as much a social escape as a learning environment.

Eataly Miami

If your cooking fantasy involves flour-dusted hands and the feeling of mastering something delicious from scratch, Eataly Aventura’s La Scuola has a class with your name on it. The Italian marketplace regularly hosts workshops where students dive into the art of pizza and fresh pasta, learning the traditions, techniques, and cultural stories behind dishes like ravioli ricotta e spinaci or gnocchi al burro e tartufo. Each session begins with an antipasto and a welcome glass of Prosecco before the chef walks you through the process step by step. You’ll taste a chef-prepared version in class, craft your own, and take your creation home to enjoy later. Classes are intimate and beginner-friendly, with options suitable for adults and teens who want to sharpen their culinary skills the Italian way.

Event Code

Event Code turns skin care crafting into a social, sensory workshop where scent, texture, and creativity take the lead. Participants blend ingredients like shea butter and oils while learning the science behind them, all to a soundtrack of music, laughter, and shared creativity. Classes range from DIY whipped soaps to exfoliating scrubs, making self-care feel both interactive and joyful.

Jewelry Creations Workshop

Ever dreamed of crafting your own ring or learning how jewelers form and fire metals? Jewelry Creations Workshop has taught thousands of students the art of metalsmithing since it launched in 2009. Beginner-friendly classes at Moonlighter FabLab in Miami Beach cover fabrication, wirework, and soldering. There’s also a private workshop option for couples who want to make their own wedding or engagement rings. Sessions are intimate, educational, and hands-on, giving students skills that last well beyond the studio.