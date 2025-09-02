Five Local Hispanic Entrepreneurs to Support

As the CEO, co-founder, and owner of the internationally recognized hot spot Nikki Beach, Lucia Penrod is building a legacy that expands beyond the Magic City to locations in 10 countries—including four resorts, 12 beach clubs, and a new restaurant in Cannes.

This Nicaraguan-born powerhouse says “the Nikki Beach empire is proof that with hard work and perseverance, you can make huge changes. Together [with my late husband, Jack] we decided to transform the city and the hospitality landscape of the world.”



Before launching her own vodka brand, Leti Fernandez De Mesa worked in art galleries, eventually starting her own auction house in Colombia. But as she conceptualized her next chapter, she decided to leave the art world behind to create something new: an organic, fragrant, and gluten-free vodka. Introduced in 2022, her pink-hued Una Vodka now decorates Miami’s favorite bars and has made the rounds in private residences, too. Handcrafted in South Florida, where De Mesa now resides, this small-batch spirit is loaded with floral infusions like begonia, orange blossom, and vanilla flowers. De Mesa says her ingredients make sipping Una a refreshing experience because “only flowers can respect the purity of vodka and only vodka can respect the essence of flowers.”

Yo Obergon and her husband, Max Mendez, founded Palmiers Eyewear after the Cuban couple realized that when their favorite snack—palmier cookies—were flipped upside down, they looked like a pair of retro aviator sunglasses. Yolanda was further inspired by memories of her chic abuela. “Her ways of wearing frames looked good and were always quality rather than brand name,” she says. Palmiers’ new selection of eight styles has been such a success that the brand is headed to Paris Fashion Week this fall, collaborating with Miami designer Gabriel Salcedo on the runway.

Hailing from Mexico City, Alejandro Piekarewicz is a self-proclaimed “golf nut” who relocated to South Florida with his wife, Elise, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Realizing that Miami is golf obsessed too, Piekarewicz opened The Tips Golf, offering five Trackman iO simulator bays, private golf instruction, and a space for drinks and dining. “I decided to bring my passion to Brickell, but in an air-conditioned and elevated way,” Piekarewicz says. Pro tip: after hitting a few rounds, order the Miami Heat cocktail prepared with spicy salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper.

Colombian-born Alex Srour partnered with his wife, Maya Memovic, to debut St. Dom—a clothing line and boutique in Cartagena and Bogotá—in 2018. Srour grew up in the fashion business, raised by parents who launched women’s brand Salomon in the 1980s. After renaming the brand Azulu, their locations in Latin America continue to thrive. And since opening their only stateside location in the Aventura Mall in 2021, this female-focused brand has been spotted on many a Magic City “it” girl about town.